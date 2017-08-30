'Game of Thrones' Spoilers: on The Unexpected Death and What to Expect for Season 8

Facebook/GameOfThrones The finale of "Game of Thrones" season 7 will likely spell an end for Littlefinger, played by Aidan Gillen.

As one of the most watched shows in television history, "Game of Thrones" is facing a lot of expectations, especially since the end is nigh. With the recent conclusion of "Game of Thrones" season 7, some of the cast sat down and told their fans what it was like to film a death scene as well as what to expect with the upcoming "Game of Thrones" season 8 next year.

"Game of Thrones" recently concluded with one of the most memorable scenes in the show's history. The Stark siblings, Sansa (Sophie Turner), Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), and Arya (Maisie Williams) all banded together and finally put Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) on trial for his many crimes, which concluded with his execution. Being that it was possibly the most unexpected things to happen this season, fans have talked nonstop about the scene. Fortunately, Gillen has a few words to share about his character and what it felt like in the end.

"My last day on the set wasn't that scene. [The execution] was the second scene I shot," Gillen told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. "I quite enjoyed doing things that way — shooting [Littlefinger's death] and then shooting what comes before. When you know what's coming you relax a little in the way you interact with the others. There's something else that seeps into your performance — a kind of serenity."

With Littlefinger gone, the coveted Iron Throne is desired by one less corrupt official. However, that does not mean that "Game of Thrones" season 8 will be any less intense. In an interview with Deadline, Kit Harington, who plays as Jon Snow, recently teased that the next season will be a "bloodbath." Fans will have to get used to the main characters facing their ends one way or another. As to whether this includes him, fans will have to wait and see.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 is scheduled to air sometime in 2018.