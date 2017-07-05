'Game of Thrones' Spoilers: Season 8 to Air at Film Length

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 arrives this month on HBO

With only a few days left before "Game of Thrones" resumes for season 7, the fans are curious to see as to how it will pan out. The rumor mill is circulating with spoilers all pointing to the fact that whatever happens in the upcoming season will justify the film-length of every episode in "Game of Thrones" season 8.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 features an all-out war between the countries and armies operating in George R.R. Martin's universe. The much-anticipated clash between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and the role of White Walkers in the clash are among the things that this season is set to feature. Considering that everything is geared toward setting the stage for a thrilling and dramatic conflict and climax, "Game of Thrones" season 8 will have a lot of questions to answer and loose ends to tie together.

"Game of Thrones" sound designer Paula Fairfield revealed that season 8 will be as long as a feature film. Meanwhile, the "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale will run for 82 minutes, making it the longest on the show's episode history. According to Fairfield, this is largely due to the fact that the series is drawing to a close, and with such a vast and elaborate universe to cover, it seems only right to give fans the ending they deserve.

In other news, the Con of Thrones, the fan convention of "Game of Thrones" just recently wrapped up. The convention featured the main characters of the show, as well as those who died as they sat in a panel humorously called Ghosts of Westeros. The panel talked about "Game of Thrones" season 7 with extreme caution as the producers and creators have always been paranoid about plot leaks.

More "Game of Thrones" season 7 spoilers might be revealed during the Comic-Con 2017 as HBO has announced the show's inclusion and the shows to be featured. The producers will stand in front of a massive audience in Hall H on July 21.