'Game of Thrones' Spoilers: What to Expect in Season 7 Premiere

(Photo: HBO) The promotional banner for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

The wait for "Game of Thrones" season 7 will at long last be over soon as fans will finally be able to check back in on Westeros tonight, July 16.

Not much can be gleaned from the synopsis of the premiere titled "Dragonstone," which reads:

Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home.

However, there are clues provided in the teaser images and promotional stills from "Game of Thrones" season 7 that are provided by HBO. Based on the title and what the synopsis says about Daenerys, it is likely that she will make her return to Dragonstone.

Telegraph also mentions that fans should make sure they are present before the episode begins because the premiere will have a big opening that viewers would not want to miss.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is also expected to finally pave the way for a familial reunion at Winterfell. Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick) and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) are expected to find their way there, where they can converge with Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Jon Snow.

Hempstead Wright recently talked about what to expect of his character in the premiere. He said, according to Business Insider:

He's got this wealth of important information that really needs to get to the right people. And so by the start of season 7, Bran is in many ways a very different character. He's the Three-Eyed Raven — he's not Bran Stark, which means he's really just a vehicle for the greater world's fate. That is what Bran's destiny is and what he's doing in season seven.

Meanwhile, apart from the Starks, Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) apparently find their way to Winterfell as well, based on the premiere stills.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere tonight at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.