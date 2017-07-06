'Game of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Dishes Out on Her Relationship with Joe Jonas

Instagram/sophiet The 21-year-old "Game of Thrones" star is currently dating DNCE's front man, Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner recently gushed over her relationship with Joe Jonas, if that can be called gushing.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Turner described her relationship with the DNCE front man as "very private."

"I'm in a relationship, but it's a very private relationship," she remarked.

Dating rumors between the two first started back in November when Jonas and the "Game of Thrones" star were spotted getting intimate during a Kings of Leon concert. Afterwards, the two can be seen almost everywhere.

"I very much isolated myself for a while and forgot what was fun; going out with friends, going out to eat, not really having a care. And people I've met recently in my life have drawn me out of that," Turner said during the interview. "It really helps you own those insecurities. The things I tortured myself about before, I can forget about."

While not directly naming Jonas, it looks like the 27-year-old singer has helped Turner come out of her shell. The 21-year-old actress has been pretty much busy with "Game of Thrones" throughout her teenage years. She first auditioned for the popular TV show when she was 12 and started taping when she was 15. So a relationship with Jonas might just be what she needs to balance her career with her regular life.

"Game of Thrones" is set to air its seventh season this coming July 17. Here, Turner plays the role of the fiery-haired Sansa Stark. Based on the trailers released for season 7 of "GOT," it looks like there is so much in store for the character. It should be remembered that in the finale of season six, her half-brother (or cousin) Jon Snow was hailed as the new King of the North and how this sits with Sansa is still up for debate. Hopefully, she will survive this season but that too is still debatable.