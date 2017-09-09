'Game of Thrones' Stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Dance in Dolce & Gabbana Videos

HBO A scene from episode three during Jon and Dany's first meeting.

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are Dolce & Gabbana's newest ambassadors.

It may take quite a while before "Game of Thrones" fans would be able to see two of their favorite stars back on the screen again, but they should know that while they wait for the show's return, they'd still be able to find Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in Dolce & Gabbana. Just recently Harington and Clarke were featured in two separate videos released by the world-famous brand, introducing them as Dolce & Gabbana's newest ambassadors.

Both videos were directed by Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone, and they showed Clarke and Harington walking through the city streets, feasting on delicious food and busting up some moves while enjoying the music along with many other people.

"World-renowned British actor Kit Harington joins the Dolce & Gabbana family in the exciting new video and print campaign of The One for Men," the fashion brand says in the description of Harington's video. "His charismatic personality makes him the perfect ambassador for the fragrance," it added.

Dolce & Gabbana also shared a similar description for Clarke saying, "The talented British actress Emilia Clarke joins the Dolce & Gabbana family as the new ambassador of The One, gifting the new campaign with her irresistible smile and genuine warmth. Her fresh, natural beauty and authentic emotion capture the essence of The One. She is the Dolce & Gabbana woman."

Unfortunately for the fans, Clarke and Harington didn't share any exposure together.

There is no doubt that the popularity of the two actors had soared rapidly ever since they starred in the popular HBO series "Game of Thrones." Just recently, the two became the newest power couple in the show after the whole of season 7 had spent so much time building chemistry for the two which culminated in a passionate love scene during the finale episode of the season.

So far, no news has come about as to when "Game of Thrones" will air its eighth and final season.