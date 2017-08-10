'Game of Thrones' Stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Celebrate Friendship Anniversary in the Most Adorable Way

"Game of Thrones" stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are celebrating an important milestone in their lives.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Cast members Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner arrive for the season 4 premiere of the HBO series "Game of Thrones" in New York, March 18, 2014.

On Monday, the two actresses took to Instagram to give a special shout-out to each other. While the messages Turner and Williams gave to each other were nothing short of ambiguous, true fans would know that they're actually greeting each other for the eighth anniversary of their friendship.

Turner and Williams play sisters Sansa and Arya Stark on "Game of Thrones" but in the show, their characters personalities are worlds apart from each other. In real life, however, they're actually the best of friends. The sisterly love is almost nonexistent in their characters and is instead exhibited by the actresses.

Accompanied by an image of the two actresses wearing matching Halloween costumes, Turner greeted Williams saying, "Happy 7th August my soulm8."

In turn, Williams posted an album featuring black-and-white images of the two over the years and captioned the message, "Happy 7th August."

For those who are wondering about what Aug. 7 means, it's the day that both actresses found out that they had been cast in the now massively successful "Game of Thrones." In fact, the date is so important to them that they even had "07.08.08" inked on their bodies. Note that the United Kingdom uses the pattern day/month/year for their dates.

"She's one of my best friends in the whole world. We got matching tattoos," Turner explained in an interview with E! News back in 2016. "That's the date that we both heard we got 'Game of Thrones' on. I got it the other day. [It's] still a bit crusty."

Turner even joked about getting the tattoo before the show kills their characters off.

What makes the occasion more special is that their characters Sansa and Arya have finally reunited after separating back in the first season.

"Game of Thrones" airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.