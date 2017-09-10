'GAMERS!' Episode 10 Spoilers: New Complications Arise as Konoha Joins In

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the romantic-comedy anime series, “GAMERS!”

Just when things seem to finally be getting right on track, the romantic complications begin anew on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "GAMERS!"

Even though Tasuku initially chose to root for Karen to be Keita's girl, he has just now declared that he's switching Karen for Chiaki instead. It can be recalled that it was also him who challenged Keita to introduce himself to Chiaki in order to get used to talking to a girl, and thus gain some courage to finally approach Karen.

It was also at this point when the misunderstandings involving the five of them — Tasuku, Keita, Karen, Chiaki, and Aguri — began.

This week's episode had Tasuku realizing that he could not fully support Keita and Karen dating when he knew that the freeware game developer and the social network gamer that Keita adored was actually Chiaki all along. Add to this the fact that Chiaki has just lied to Keita's face, saying that Konoha was the person behind Nobe and Mono.

In the end, Tasuku decided to support Chiaki instead. However, calling her on the phone and just simply saying "I've decided to choose you" did more bad than good.

Chiaki and Keita are now under the impression that Tasuku has just confessed to Chiaki. Moreover, Keita is still convinced that Tasuku is attracted to his girlfriend, Karen.

What additional complications will these new misunderstandings bring, especially after Tasuku and Aguri have just cleared the confusions between them? Will Keita ever find out who Nobe and Mono really is? Also, how does Chiaki's sister, Konoha, fit into this increasingly confusing picture?

"GAMERS!" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.