'GAMERS!' Episode 2 Spoilers: Will Keita Finally Be Convinced to Join the Club?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the romantic-comedy anime series, “GAMERS!”

Keita Amano used to meet girls only in 2D form; that is, until the prettiest girl in school approached him with an invitation to join a certain club. This was the opening scene of the new romantic-comedy anime series, "GAMERS!"

Otobuki High used to have a Gamers Club that fell apart before Keita and Karen's time. But now that they're both in their second year, things are about to change. Apparently, Karen has secretly been putting together a new Gamers Club with a couple of senior students, Gakuto Kase and Niina Ooiso. And now, the club is ready to recruit more members.

The day Karen invited Keita to the club was the happiest day in the young man's life. He even started feeling like the dating sim god has finally smiled upon him. His life was about to change forever, or so it seemed. But things did not go as well as they should after his first day at the club.

There is no doubt that Keita loves gaming. But having realized he's only just in it for the enjoyment, he declined Karen's invitation to join the club. He found the Gamers Club too much of a competitive environment after Gakuto grilled him through his first competitive first-person shooting (FPS) game.

Keita's idea of gaming is settling back and providing assistance to a friend named Mono on a social network, who also happens to be a gamer. So, even though he wanted nothing more than to spend every day in Karen's company, he declined Karen's invitation a second time.

Has Keita ruined his chances of ever joining the Gamers Club for good? Is "gaming for the fun of it" really what his heart wants, or is it nothing more than an excuse to keep himself away from something he feels he will just fail at in the end?

"GAMERS!" is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written Sekina Aoi and illustrated by Saboten. It was first published by Kadokawa's Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint in March 2015. Since then, seven volumes have been released.

A manga adaptation began serialization in Kadokawa's Shounen Ace magazine in October of last year. It's first collective volume was published in March 2017.

The anime adaptation currently airs every Thursday at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Episode 1 is already available for streaming on Crunchyroll.