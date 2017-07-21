'GAMERS!' Episode 3 Spoilers: Amano's Female Gamer Friend Appears; Will She Be Karen's Love Rival?

GAMERS! Official Site A screenshot of Tasuku Uehara and Keita Amano from the romance-comedy anime series, “GAMERS!”

It looks like a rivalry is about to be born on the next episode of the romance-comedy anime series, "GAMERS!" With the impending introduction of the other girl in Keita Amano's life, will the Amano–Tendou love story ever get a chance to bloom?

When Amano rejected school idol Karen Tendou's invitation to the Gamers Club for the second time, his classmates were there to witness it. However, all they could understand was the very public rejection and not the real reason behind it. Everybody started to think that the stuck-up, high-and-mighty Amano has just turned down a love confession from Karen. But Tasuku Uehara knew better than to rely on mere assumptions.

The coolest guy in Amano's class used to be just like that in middle school: a gamer who would much rather keep to himself. Because of this, Uehara understood where Amano was coming from. But unlike him, Amano would never change his ways willingly just to conform to public opinion.

This seems to have inspired the secret gamer's inner geek, and he ended up spending the entire night playing the game Amano recommended. Will Uehara be receiving an invitation to the Gamers Club soon? Will this invitation be the key to Amano finally joining the Gamers Club as well?

It seems that this matter may have to wait a while since Karen, the club president, could be busy dealing with a rival on the next episode.

In an after-credits scene in episode 2, it has been revealed that Mono, the gamer Amano has been playing with on social media, is actually Karen's classmate.

Who is this mysterious girl who seems to be a female version of Amano?

How will this kind of scene turn out now that it's more than apparent that the school idol has fallen madly in love with the self-deprecating gamer? What desperate measures will Karen turn to now in order to win not just Amano's consent to join the club, but also his heart?

Also, will Uehara, who has previously expressed his support for the couple, be on hand to help her out, even if it's only to harass his new friend, Amano?

"GAMERS!" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.