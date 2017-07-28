'GAMERS!' Episode 4 Spoilers: Will a Huge Uehara–Amano Confrontation Happen in Upcoming Episode?

GAMERS! Official Site A screenshot of Chiaki Hoshinomori and Tasuku Uehara from the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, "GAMERS!"

The tangled web of misunderstandings and relationship drama just gets bigger as the Japanese romance-comedy anime series "GAMERS!" continues.

Ever since Uehara realized that school idol Karen was in-love with the utterly clueless gaming loner Amano, he vowed to help the two of them get together. But it was also his effort that led to the network of confusions that could ultimately cost him his own girl.

He decided to give Amano a little push by challenging his friend to introduce himself to another girl — one who's just like him in many ways. But although Chiaki does seem like the female version of Amano, the two of them were soon arguing about seemingly minor game details that they both refuse to compromise on. And when Uehara attempted to mediate between the fight, he only ended up charming Chiaki with his thoughtful compliments.

To make matters worse, whenever Uehara paid Chiaki a compliment to boost the girl's confidence, his girlfriend, Aguri, just had to be there to hear it. Also, despite his perpetual cluelessness to Karen's own plight, Amano seemed to be the only one who understood Aguri's pain. His concern, on the other hand, has also begun bugging Uehara.

Will a major confrontation break out on the next episode? How will Aguri react to the sight of her boyfriend standing too close to the girl he has just been calling "super cute" all over school? Additionally, how will Uehara feel when he sees Aguri in a diner with Amano?

Also, there's still Karen, who may now be plagued with the impression that Amano has been chasing after two girls all at once. Will this finally be reason enough for her to give up pining for Amano? When will Amano ever be confident enough to realize and actually believe that he's good enough to be attractive to a school idol like Karen?

Moreover, there is still the mystery surrounding the identity of "Mono." Could Amano's social media game buddy be Chiaki? If so, will seeing his online friend in person change the way he interacts with her both as Mono and Chiaki?

"GAMERS!" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.