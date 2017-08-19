'GAMERS!' Episode 7 Spoilers: Has Keita Lost His Chance of Ever Befriending a School Idol?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the romantic-comedy anime series, “GAMERS!”

Keita and Karen are off to a date on the next episode of the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, "GAMERS!" Then again, maybe they're not.

In what would've been a game-changing moment at the end of this week's episode, Keita has finally mustered up the courage to formally ask school idol Karen to be his friend. He even spent all of the previous night playing a dating sim to prepare himself for that one line that he's supposed to say. Tasuku has even spread a rumor to make sure that a crowd will be there to witness it.

Unfortunately, as it has always been with Keita, he ended up failing by repeating the line he used the previous night to beat the dating sim. Instead of asking Karen to be his friend, he found himself blurting out: "Please... go out with me!" to which Karen readily said yes.

However, realizing his mistake, Keita confessed right then and there that he has messed his line up a little, to which the crowd, along with his friends and Karen herself reacted with a shocked, "EH?!"

Will Keita be able to redeem himself from this awkward situation? Or has he already lost his chance with Karen for good? Will Karen give him a chance to explain himself, or will one, or both of them end up running away in embarrassment?

Also, it seems that Chiaki, Aguri, and Tasuku may finally be catching on that what they think about each other is wrong. They have even begun thinking about clearing things up with everyone else, but the recent mess with Keita's supposed friend request may have already pushed this thought to the back burner.

Will Keita and his friends ever find clarity? Will Tasuku and Aguri eventually learn to trust each other and learn to rely on the importance of open and honest communication? Will Keita and Chiaki ever find out that they have been online friends long before they even met in person? And will Karen and Keita ever recover from the embarrassment of their recent encounter?

"GAMERS!" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.