'GAMERS!' Episode 8 Spoilers: Romantic Conflicts and Misunderstandings to Be Resolved Soon?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the romantic-comedy anime series, “GAMERS!”

Are things about to finally go smoothly for Keita and Karen on the next episode of the Japanese romance-comedy anime series "GAMERS!"? Or could there be more misunderstandings looming in the horizon, not just for this particular couple, but for everyone else within their circle?

Despite messing up on what was supposed to have been his formal offering of friendship, Keita ended up formally asking Karen to go on a date for real.

At first, he had his doubts since he was still thinking that Tasuku and Karen might be a thing. But after Aguri advised him to decide on what he wanted to do himself, he went ahead and invited Karen to the entertainment center, because they were, after all, already in a relationship, Tasuku and anything else notwithstanding.

And even though they went off with an awkward start, especially when they ran into Chiaki at the pool, the two of them were able to break through each other's walls in the end by openly expressing what they liked about each other.

But could this really be the perfect resolution to Keita's love story? If he still believes that Tasuku has been cheating on Aguri with Karen, how will being in a relationship with Karen affect his friendship with Tasuku?

Although fans found Keita and Karen's date to be adorable, some were still hoping that this episode did not just put an end to the string of misunderstandings that have made this show such an enjoyable treat to watch.

There is still the matter with Aguri mistaking Tasuku's kindness to Chiaki as affection. Tasuku still thinks Keita has a thing for his girlfriend, Aguri, and there is really no knowing what Chiaki could this thinking at this point.

However, now that Keita and Karen are officially a couple, could this finally be the trigger that drives them all to discuss and clear things up with each other?

"GAMERS!" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.