'GAMERS!' Episode 9 Spoilers: Love Pentagon Turns Into a Love Triangle for Keita, Karen, and Chiaki

GAMERS! Official Site A screenshot of Chiaki Hoshinomori and Keita Amano from the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, "GAMERS!"

One love problem has been resolved, but a new one has almost immediately taken its place on the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, "GAMERS!" Can Chiaki deal with the truth that has just been revealed to her?

This week's episode saw the gamers meet-up that Tasuku previously initiated take on the challenge of the new hit board game, "Love Love Game of Half-Life." Tasuku hoped that the afternoon they spent playing it at Chiaki's house would finally put an end to all the misunderstandings within their small circle of five once and for all.

The game is played by spinning a roulette at the center of the board, which works like a dice, to determine how many spaces a player can move his piece. Each square on the board corresponds to a life event from when they are in school up to when they finally enter the adult life

Within the game, Chiaki ended up being a loser with no regular job, Karen was a workaholic, Keita and Aguri were married with a constantly growing family, and Tasuku's eventual wedding with Chiaki led to bloodshed when he cheated on his wife with her sister.

Moreover, a certain life event about discovering one's real soulmate hit too close to home with Chiaki and Keita, who, at that point, were still not aware that they have been online friends all this time.

Before the episode ended, Tasuku finally cleared the air between himself and his girlfriend Aguri. However, when Keita began talking about Mono and Nobe, both of which happened to be Chiaki's online personas, the accidental revelation ended up sucking all good sense out of Chiaki.

How will this turn of events affect the way Chiaki interacts with Keita? And how will this complicate things now that Keita and Karen are officially a couple?

"GAMERS!" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.