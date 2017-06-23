Gamescom 2017 Will Be Opened by German Chancellor Angela Merkel

The name Angela Merkel has mostly been associated with politics so it definitely is surprising to learn that the German Chancellor will be appearing at the upcoming Gamescom 2017. The announcement was made earlier today by organizer Koelnmesse and the BIU or the German Trade Association of Interactive Entertainment Software.

The Gamescom is easily one of the biggest gaming events in the world, second only to the Asia Game Show. Just last year, about 345,000 people attended the event held at Cologne's Koelnmesse exhibition center, which is much more than the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017's 68,000 attendees. Ever since its conception back in 2009, they never had someone like the German Chancellor over at the event. Merkel first took the position back in 2005, and according to Comicbook, this will be the first time that she will ever attend the Gamescom.

Dr. Merkel will be leading the opening ceremonies of Gamescom 2017; however, the extent of her role and participation has not been revealed yet. It is expected that the politician will give a speech and that she will also be involved in the opening tour of the gaming event.

"The participation of the Chancellor is a sign of great appreciation for us. With her visit she honours the development of gamescom into one of the most successful and largest events in the German trade fair system." Gerald Böse, president and CEO of the Koelnmesse, said in a press release.

According to Felix Falk, managing director of the BIU, Merkel can definitely help with the strengthening of the gaming industry, which is needed by the country in order to keep up with the digital economy.

"We consider it a great honour and a sign of recognition that Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel will this year participate in the opening tour of Gamescom. The visit of Dr. Merkel underlines the importance of the games industry for the cultural, digital and business location of Germany." Falk said.

The Gamescom 2017 will run from Aug. 22 to 26 in the Koelnmesse at Cologne, Germany.