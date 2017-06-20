Garmin Forerunner 935 Review Roundup: Is It the Best GPS Sports Watch for Athletes?

Almost a month has passed since the new Garmin Forerunner 935 — the latest triathlon-specific watch from the company Garmin — has been released to cater to triathletes. And with enough time for people to test out the wearable gadget while swimming, biking and running, the verdict is in.

(Photo: YouTube/Garmin)A screenshot from the promotional video of Garmin Forerunner 935.

According to review by Coach Magazine, Garmin's high-end Forerunner watch is "a comprehensive GPS watch designed to be the ultimate training companion and coach for experienced runners and triathletes." The device is supposedly the best running watch available on the market at present.

One of the selling points of the Garmin Forerunner 935 is its impressive battery life. It has as long as 24 hours of GPS, and can also last two weeks in Watch mode. This means that athletes could utilize the device for seven to 10 days in a single full charge.

The watch is also praised for its anaerobic and aerobic training effect stats, which provide triathletes with a clear insight into the effect of their workouts. The gadget also has a clear heart rate tracking screen, making it considerably easier to monitor an individual's effort zone while he or she is exercising.

Its customizable screen also allows people to see the data that they want to keep track of while working out or engaging in strenuous activities.

As for the things that are not so desirable about the Forerunner 935, one of them is the fact that heart rate tracking during swimming exercises will not be possible unless athletes purchase the more expensive Tri-bundle. Also, learning to navigate the features of the watch and understanding the data it provides can also be challenging for those who are inexperienced in using GPS sports watches.

Trusted Reviews has also given the device a rating of five out five stars, saying that the Garmin Forerunner 935 is the best watch that the media publication has tested for more than a decade.

Hence, it is recommended to intermediate athletes who are looking to gather more insightful data while they work out.