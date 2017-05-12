Garmin Quatix 5 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Marine Smartwatch Designed for Boating and Water Sports

With the smartwatch market becoming more and more overcrowded these days, companies are compelled to come up with wearable devices that stand out. Garmin has done just that with the Quatix 5, a smartwatch that's designed specifically for life on the water.

GarminA promotional image for the Garmin Quatix 5 and Quatix 5 Sapphire.

Like other devices in the market, the Garmin Quatix 5 comes with daily activity tracking, smart notifications and a heart rate monitor. But what sets it apart are functionalities that aid maritime activities and water sports.

The Quatix 5 offers boat connectivity. When paired with other Garmin electronics, the smartwatch can access boat information such as speed, depth, temperature and wind. With other marine devices, the Quatix 5 can control autopilot, steer routes, mark a waypoint among other actions that allow users to take control of a vessel — even if they aren't at the helm.

As for other multi-sport features, the Quatix 5 comes with built-in profiles for swimming, running, hiking, biking and rowing, among others.

In terms of technical specifications, the smartwatch features sleek 47 mm watch face with a color display and LED backlight for visibility. It is water-rated to 100 meters and has an omnidirectional stainless steel EXO antenna as well as a high-sensitivity global positioning system (GPS). The bezel, rear case and buttons are stainless steel, and the QuickFit bands — available in metal, leather or silicone — can be interchanged easily.

The Quatix 5 can last up to 24 hours of battery life in GPS mode, up to 60 hours in UltraTrac mode and up to two weeks in normal smartwatch mode.

Garmin's marine smartwatch is available in two versions. The Quatix 5 comes with a blue silicone watchband and is priced at $599.99. The Quatix 5 Sapphire, on the other hand, features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens, a stainless steel band and a blue silicone band. It is priced at $849.99.

The Garmin Quatix 5 and Quatix 5 Sapphire will go on sale this June.