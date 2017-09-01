Garmin Vivoactive 3 Features 'Garmin Pay' in GPS Fitness Watch

Garmin The latest Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch from Garmin

Garmin is ready to compete with other smartwatch manufacturers by launching their improved fitness smartwatch called Vivoactive 3 in the market.

The Kansas-based tech firm aims to provide a new wearable device option in the market with its latest version of the Vivoactive smartwatch.

According to reports, the flagship wearable device from Garmin will have all the features that consumers want to see from a high-end fitness smartwatch, including a GPS-operating run tracker, a heart-rate sensor, as well as all the necessary notifications.

But one of the most notable feature of the new Vivoactive 3 is the Garmin Pay, which is described as a contactless payment solution that will allow users to pay for their purchases using their smartwatches.

This means that the new Garmin flagship smartwatch will work just like Fitbit's latest Ionic smartwatch because of its contactless payment.

The product description claimed: "From playing to paying, vívoactive 3 is the smartwatch for your active life. Make contactless payments with ease, right from your watch, and with more than 15 preloaded sports apps — you can choose how you like to get fit. Built-in GPS lets you record the distance, pace, location and more for your outdoor activities."

Other features of the Vivoactive 3 includes the high-resolution Chroma touchscreen display, as much as 15 built-in sports apps that can be used for cardio and other exercises like yoga, elliptical, strength training, stair stepper, and more.

The new Vivoactive smartwatch also allows users to control the music in their smartphones, as well as send an alert to locate a missing phone.

However, all the new features of the Vivoactive 3 comes with a steeper price compared to its predecessor. From $249, the new smartwatch will now be sold for $299 for the white stainless variety while the black/slate model sells for $330.