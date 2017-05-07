GE Alexa Lamp Release Date, Specs, Price News: Voice-Controlled Lamp Arriving in September for $200

General Electric recently announced pricing and availability for its smart lamp, C by GE Sol, which comes with Amazon's intelligent personal assistant, Alexa.

GEA promotional image for C by GE Sol

GE's push to create smart products that enhance one's living experience begins with the Amazon Alexa-embedded lighting product. It features a unique and modern circular design, which was inspired by the shape and illumination of the sun. It was designed in part by Richard Clarkson, the creator of the Cloud.

C by GE Sol features visual indicators, wherein light cues are paired with certain tasks. The smart lamp can even tell time by illuminating the ring as if it were clock hands going around a traditional clock. Another feature is sleep-enabled light, which makes sure that users sleep is uninterrupted at night. This is done by emitting a warm light before bed, which helps increase melatonin. Then, a cool and vibrant light is emitted in the morning to help increase energy levels.

Via the C by GE app, the smart lamp can also be tuned to emit different color temperatures simply by giving a voice command. Users can enjoy soft, crisp or warm lighting without having to change a lightbulb.

Aside from functional illumination, C by GE Sol is able to carry out the thousands of tasks that Alexa can do via the traditional Amazon Echo smart speaker. Via a microphone and speaker, the smart lamp can be used to order dinner, preheat the oven and listen to the news, among others. In short, it can do all the things Alexa can do in the traditional Amazon Echo

"It's really about simplifying and extending an experience for consumers, allowing them to add smart capabilities throughout the home through a really simple form factor. Consumers don't need a cell phone, a special switch or a hub. They just need their voice," said Jeff Patton, general manager of connected home products for GE Lighting.

The C by GE Sol smart lamp will be available to purchase in September for $199.99. In the meantime, GE has opened a promotional wait-list window. Prospective customers can sign up here for the chance to order before everyone else — with a 20 percent discount.