'Gears of War 4' Cross-Play: Xbox One, PC Players Enjoy Permanent Cross-Play

Microsoft

This is one opportunity that PC and Xbox One players should not miss. The Coalition and Microsoft have just opened "Gears of War 4" cross-play to both consoles, allowing players to enjoy a better gameplay.

According to Xbox Wire, the multiplayer mode of "Gears of War 4" allows PC and Xbox One console players to fight against each other through the cross-play playlist, which used to be referred to as Social Quickplay.

Another good news is that the "Gears of War 4" cross-play is now available as a permanent mode, following several months of trial period. It was back in December when The Coalition tested the title's multiplayer cross-play and the result has paved the way for the mode to become permanent.

During the test weekend, the top stats that were gathered include the following: over 750,000 matches played; over 115,000 unique participants — with 91/9 split from Xbox to Windows 10; an average of 6.2 matches played by Xbox users, with 11.2 for Windows 10 users; over 90% of all matches during the weekend included a mix of Windows 10 and Xbox One players; Windows 10 and Xbox players had closely-matched results when comparing Average KD, Score and Kills per match based on skill ratings; and the quality of matches improved for both Xbox and Windows 10 users — social lobbies had a higher average user count, and players completed 95% of all social matches entered vs. 90% prior to Cross-play Weekend.

"Despite the closely matched performance between users on both platforms ... we always want to ensure our Ranked experiences are as closely matched and competitive as possible," said the folks behind The Coalition.

The cross-play playlist does not include the core and competitive platforms. This is due to the fact that the developer wants to make sure that the Ranked experiences are "closely matched and competitive as possible."

Recently, "Gears of War 4" received two classic maps — Clocktower and Blood Drive.