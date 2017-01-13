'Gears of War 4' News and Updates: Patch Brings Newly Re-imagined Multiplayer Maps and 280 New Collectible Cards

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Developers recently launched the new title patch for "Gears of War 4" called Series 2 and it contains newly re-imagined multiplayer maps, Blood Drive and Clocktower, plus up to 280 new collectible cards.

YouTube/Gears of WarScreenshot from the flythrough video for the newest multiplayer map called Blood Drive for "Gears of War 4."

It can be recalled that Blood Drive was originally featured in "Gears of War 2" and was re-imagined and released again on "Gears of War 3." Now, it has been re-designed once more to appear on "Gears of War 4." Microsoft said that the recurring multiplayer map "brings back intense, center-map pillar fights with the improved flow of its refined sibling."

As can be seen in the flythrough video over the Blood Drive map, players have good locations to respawn in the Diner or in the Morgue while battles can happen for the Longshot and Overkill, which are two pieces of weaponry.

Clocktower is another recurring map that initially appeared in the very first installment of "Gears of War." It was re-launched on the third installment and has now been re-imagined for the latest title patch of "Gears of War 4." The Clocktower map brings back some of the very familiar locations in the franchise. This multiplayer map provides set up for heavy battles in the lower streets and for intense crossfires at the Bank entrance.

Players who availed of the "Gears of War 4" Season Pass have early access to both maps since the latest title patch was released last Tuesday. Along with the maps, Season Pass holders are also entitled to double XP event and 20 percent more credits.

On the other hand, players without a Season Pass will be able to sample the re-imagined multiplayer maps the week after on Jan. 17.

Along with the comeback of the most famous multiplayer maps in the franchise and 280 new collectible cards, the Series 2 title patch brings in 13 new characters plus some returning characters from "Gears of War 3," Armored Anya and Armored Sam.

Aside from the wide array of re-imagined and new content, the patch also brings in fixes and improvements for the game.