'Gears of War 4' News: The Coalition Unveils Massive 'Rise of the Horde' Update Launching June 6

"Gears of War 4" fans can mark their calendars, as The Coalition has announced that the "biggest ever update" for the game will be launching soon.

Facebook/gearsofwar'Gears of War 4' will receive a massive 'Rise of the Horde' update on June 6.

According to the announcement on Xbox Wire, the "Rise of the Horde" update is the largest update The Coalition has ever released, and it will be available to players with absolutely no charge.

The "Rise of the Horde" update brings with it 15 new Horde Skills, which is broken down into three new skills per class. There will also be new Level 6 skills, as well as new difficulty levels. Finally, the update will have new Loot Drops and tuning changes.

The announcement went on to detail some of the new Horde Skills that players will be able to utilize. The Scout, for example, can become invisible while on a quest to get Power by using the Cloak. Snipers, on the other hand, can get bonus rewards by using the Magic Bullet.

Berserker and Last Stand skills can be used by Heavies in order to serve up more damage. Using the Salvage skill, Engineers have the added ability to distribute ammo to their allies when enemies are killed by Fortifications. Finally, Soldiers can gain more Power for Grenade plant kills by using the Siphon skill.

In addition to the massive update, gamers who have yet to play "Gears of War 4" will have the opportunity to do so with a free trial version of the game. It will be available on the Xbox One and Windows 10 from June 9 to 15 only.

The length of play time will not be unlimited during the period, though. Interested first-timers will only be able to play 10 hours' worth of "Gears of War 4," but that is certainly enough to give them a general feel of what the gameplay is like. The most attractive part of the offer is perhaps the availability of "Rise of the Horde" as well.

Players who eventually want to purchase "Gears of War 4" will not have to worry about losing the achievements and rewards that they have earned during the free trial since these are all going to carry over.

The "Rise of the Horde" update will roll out on June 6. Season Pass Holders have extra goodies in store for them when the update arrives.