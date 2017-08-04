'Gears of War 4' Update News: New Maps, Bonuses Added

YouTube/Gears of War/Microsoft A still from the trailer of the August update of "Gears of War 4"

The "Gears of War 4" August update is set to bring new maps, along with a few changes to multiplayer bonuses. At the core of this content drop are two new multiplayer maps: "Canals" and "Forge Blitz."

Microsoft brings back two iconic "Gears of War" maps for the August update of "Gears of War 4," retuning "Forge" and "Canals" for a whole new feel for multiplayer gamers, as they announced in their community page.

The new "Canals" map brings back the tense sniper chess match that the map has been known for since the first "Gears of War" title. The map still features the three bridges spanning a shallow canal, funneling players into a narrow space filled with plenty of sheltering cover as snipers can take aim over from above.

Snipers have to be wary of being caught, however, as the night scene set in the city of Timgad makes sitting out in the open on one of the bridges a high risk, high reward prospect.

The original "Forge" map returns this month for "Gears of War 4," as the new "Forge Blitz" map streamlines the desert factory stage into a faster yet still tactical multiplayer experience.

With the side entrances into Control Room and the Incinerator shuttered, players have to make their entry into these key map areas more decisive if they want to take control of these rooms. The exits leading from the spawn areas have also been tighter, making the battles in these starting spots more aggressive.

Bonuses will also see some changes this month, with the first win of the day will now be worth 500 Credits, a five-fold rate compared to 100 Credits before this update. That's 12,400 Credits for just one match won per day starting this August.

Several existing maps will also see some adjustments after professional players gave their feedback. "Diner," "Impact," "The Slab" and "Lift" will have some cover layouts and weapon placements changed to be more interesting.

The video below (age-restricted) takes players for a sneak peek at the two new maps coming this August for "Gears of War 4" multiplayer.