GeForce GTX BattleBox News: Powerful Nvidia Gaming PCs Now House AMD

Nvidia has recently announced that it will be releasing its all-new gaming rigs, its GeForce GTX BattleBox, which can run the powerful game titles in the market with ease.

Facebook/Nvidia GeForceNvidia's GeForce GTX Battlebox will be available in Essential and Ultimate versions,

It has been learned that Nvidia is not only releasing one new gaming PC but two, the GeForce BattleBox Essential and the GeForce BattleBox Ultimate. Whatever one's choice is, he is assured of one powerful gaming experience through a super-charged machine.

The GeForce BattleBox Essential offers a minimum Core i5 chipset or Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Ryzen 5, 8 GB of RAM, and the GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card. With 1080p visuals at a super-smooth 60 frames-per-second, there is no denying that the GeForce BattleBox Essential with the standard DirectX 12 support is a must-have for every hardcore gamer.

However, Nvidia offers something even better than what the GeForce BattleBox Essential comes with. For people who have enough cash sitting around or willing to spend more, the GeForce BattleBox Ultimate is just difficult to ignore. With its name, the GeForce BattleBox Ultimate is the premium alternative to the GeForce BattleBox Essential as it is capable of displaying 4K resolution visuals and offers full VR (virtual reality) support for a really crazy gaming experience.

It's interesting to note that the latest Battlebox from Nvidia finally houses the AMD processor. To the uninitiated, the earlier version of the gaming PC solely used Intel processors. After all, while AMD's older Bulldozer-based central processing units (CPUs) were suitable for budget gaming, they paled in comparison to those of Intel's top-end core chips for a truly premium gaming experience. However, with AMD stepping up, it has finally found its way inside Nvidia's GeForce BattleBox.

The brand is expected to release the official pricing for the two versions of the gaming device soon.