'General Hospital' Spoilers: Is It Too Late for Sonny to Get Carly Back?

In the upcoming episode of "General Hospital," Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) might just find out that it is now too late for him to woo back his wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright).

Facebook/generalhospital'General Hospital' airs weekdays on ABC.

According to TV Guide, "Sonny fears the worst" in this week's Tuesday episode of the long-time running ABC soap opera, and it is not that hard to guess that it has something to do with Carly. But fans are yet to find out if what the synopsis means is Sonny will get the idea that his chance of winning back Carly has gone very slim.

On Monday, Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) finally confessed to Sonny that they never had sex when Carly found them naked and sharing a bed for the entire night. Nelle admitted that she drugged him to make it look like they had slept together because she wanted to get revenge on her sister Carly.

Upon finding out the truth, Sonny thought that it might mean there is a good chance that he and Carly can have a fresh start in their marriage. However, the spoilers for this week's Tuesday episode hints that Sonny might get slapped with the truth that his wife has already moved on with the help of her former husband Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher).

Reports note that Sonny is missing one major point. Carly has repeatedly told him that what devastates her more is when he initially lied about being with Nelle that entire night. With that, her sister's confession might not change anything about Carly's feelings towards Sonny.

On Tuesday, fans are about to find out whether Sonny will learn about Carly's reignited relationship with ex-husband Jax the hard way.

Viewers of "General Hospital" will find Sonny making his way to Carly's home with the hope of making amends. However, little does he know that she has just had a very intimate moment with Jax right before Sonny arrives.

Reports have it that all the signs are present for Sonny to get a hint that something fishy is up: Carly in her robe, a bottle of wine and two wine glasses on a nearby table, and the high possibility that Jax will suddenly come down from Carly's bedroom.

"General Hospital" airs from Monday to Friday at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.