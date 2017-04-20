'General Hospital' April 20 Spoilers: Concern Over Jake Brings Jason and Liz Closer

Fans are in for a very exciting episode in this week's episode (April 20) of ABC's daytime soap opera "General Hospital" as several citizens of Port Charles will be dealing with mysteries.

Facebook/ General Hospital A promotional photo for ABC’s daytime soap opera TV series “General Hospital.”

Spoilers published by SoapHub reveal that Jason (Billy Miller) and Liz (Rebecca Hurst) will continue to be very concerned about Jake (Hudson West) and the time he spends with Helena (Constance Towers). The pictures their son has drawn has been disturbing, and the fact that he chose to confide in Franco (Roger Howarth) and not his doctor has upset Jason.

Jason tells Liz that he will not let anyone or anything hinder their son's progress. Liz knows he's referring to Franco, but she's not so sure that she agrees with his point of view.

Meanwhile, although Franco's presence may not be warmly welcomed by his parents, Jake adores him. He is able to talk more openly with Franco, but what he says worries the art therapist. And so, he tells Kiki (Hayley Erin) that he believes Jake could be in trouble.

Michael (Chad Duell), on the other hand, continues to question Sonny (Maurice Benard) about whether he truly wants to see Jax (Ingo Rademacher) in prison.

Spoilers also reveal that this Thursday, Jason goes to see Sonny to tell him the good news that Julian Jerome (William deVry) is behind bars for the crimes he committed related to Liv (Tonja Walker).

Elsewhere, Tracy (Jane Elliot) continues to be determined to prove whether the young woman visiting from Turkey is Edward's child, and she seeks out Finn (Michael Easton) for some assistance. Finn questions her about her real motives, but she makes it clear that she would rather he grant her this favor, no questions asked.

Meanwhile, Immigration Control Agent Torosyan (Jack Topalian) drops by Monica's (Leslie Charleson) place to ask about Samira (Ivy Natalia). Monica lies to cover for her, but then, she and Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins) begin to wonder if it was Tracy who called immigration on Samira.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.