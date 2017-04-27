'General Hospital' April 27 Spoilers: Sam Tries to Help Jason Remember

Fans are in for a very dramatic episode in the April 27 episode of ABC's daytime soap opera "General Hospital."

Facebook/ General Hospital A promotional photo for ABC’s daytime soap opera TV series “General Hospital.”

Spoilers published by SoapHub reveal that Jason (Billy Miller) will be navigating through water-colored memories of the way he was, with Sam (Kelly Monaco) helping him to make sense of it all. Tracy (Jane Elliot), on the other hand, ignores reason when it comes to Samira's (Ivy Natalia) case.

In the upcoming Thursday episode of the soap opera series, Jason will be wading through memories and guilt. Sam will help him through the ordeal and ends up deducing that everything must all come back to Helena (Constance Towers).

Meanwhile, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) talks about Jason with Franco (Roger Howarth). However, Jake (Hudson West) overhears Liz telling Franco that scapegoating Jason does not help Jake's situation.

Elsewhere, Tracy refuses to listen to reason as her family pleads for Samira. She ends up asking his son Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins) if he thinks she is a bad person for refusing to let Samira take the painting to save her daughter. Spoilers reveal that Dillion will speak his mind on the matter, but his opinion will fall on deaf ears.

While Tracy is busy mulling over her family despising her, Monica (Leslie Charleson) tries to buy some more time for Ned (Wally Kurth). She also ends up talking with Laura (Genie Francis), who expresses her belief that Tracy will do the right thing in the end.

Kiki (Hayley Erin) rushes to Samira's room without warning and says that they need to sneak Samira out right away. It seems the immigration agent, Agent Torosyan (Jack Topalian) might already be lurking around General Hospital.

Spoilers also reveal that Ava (Maura West) and Griffin (Matt Cohen) will be enjoying their new bond. She will also head over to Sonny's place and stumble upon him having a conversation with Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) about his coming divorce from Carly (Laura Wright).

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.