'General Hospital' June 19-23 Spoilers: Jason Warns Sonny About Danger; Jennifer Bassey Debuts

A week full of mystery and mayhem awaits viewers in the upcoming episodes of ABC's daytime soap opera series "General Hospital."

Spoilers published by Celebrity Dirty Laundy reveal that Ava (Maura West) will be shocked to see how badly burned half of her body is. Meanwhile, Griffin (Matt Cohen) will be meeting Sonny (Maurice Benard) and give a lecture about forgiveness. Also, Jason (Billy Miller) will find out that Sonny could be in serious danger this week.

Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) will be heading to Sonny's private island this week to handle some things that have to do with their impending divorce. However, danger creeps up on them, and Jason will be taking it up to himself to warn Sonny about it. But Sam (Kelly Monaco) will not be pleased that he will be putting himself in harm again for Sonny's sake, and she will be reacting aggressively over his plans to leave town.

Meanwhile, with Sonny and Carly gone, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) will be throwing a party, and her friend Trina will be looking for trouble by stealing Carly's alcohol. However, Joss will come to realize that she is in over her head when the party takes things too far.

This week, Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), in an effort to move forward with their lives, will finally be picking a date and venue for their wedding. Ned will be the one changing his last name, so the couple are set to become Mr. and Mrs. Quartermaine once they are married.

Elsewhere, Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) grow even closer as the two continue to spend time together. He is even considering starting over with Nelle, which she sees as a reason to hope for a better future after what has happened to her in the past.

Actress Jennifer Bassey will also be debuting her undisclosed role in "General Hospital" on Tuesday, June 20.

