'General Hospital' May 1 to 5 Spoilers: Carly-Sonny Divorce Takes Its Toll, Tracy Leaves and More

This week on "General Hospital," fans will get to see some characters get clarity, receive bad news and do things they will come to regret.

(Photo: ABC)The promotional banner for ABC’s daytime soap opera "General Hospital."

The soap will start the month of May with a promising lead regarding the events in the Cassadine Island, which Jason (Billy Miller) has been wracking his brain out to remember.

The week opener of "General Hospital" will see Jason stumble upon important information that will bring him closer to the truth about what happened.

This becomes a concern to Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth) as to how this could affect Jake (Hudson West). Franco then suggested that they should do something about it before things get worse, but Jake doesn't seem too keen about it.

The synopsis teases that Tracy (Jane Elliot) comes to terms with what she should do, leading to her departing later this week in "General Hospital."

Come Tuesday, May 2, "General Hospital" will follow Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny's (Maurice Bernard) as they deal with their divorce.

To distract herself from the issue, Carly will keep herself busy with work while her soon-to-be husband drinks the pain away at the Haunted Star.

In this "General Hospital" episode, Ava (Maura West) will also find herself "at the right place, at the right time" leading her to an important conclusion that might finally makes things better for her.

On Wednesday, "General Hospital," there will be a lot of Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) to go around. Not only will he be approached by Lucy (Lynn Herring) for help. Nathan (Ryan Paevey) will also come to him after he learns that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is staying longer than he anticipated.

The May 3 episode will also see the divorce further take its toll on Sonny and Carly. The former ends up entertaining an enemy while the latter has a lapse in judgement.

The "General Hospital" installment that follows will be quite emotional as it will mark Jane Elliot's exit from the soap although this would only take up a part of the packed episode.

WATCH: Tracy comes to terms with the life she's lived. But has it been a life worth living? #FarewellTracy #GH pic.twitter.com/yNK11tjQV6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 28, 2017

Apart from bidding Tracy adieu, the episode will also find Carly finally get a grip of herself and realizes something is not right. Nathan chooses to step up while Amy (Risa Dorken) gets some assistance in putting together the Nurses' Ball.

"General Hospital" will end the week right with some contradicting fates for Brad (Parry Shen) and Sonny. The former starts to have some doubts while the latter finally sobers up and gains newfound confidence. It also looks like it will be a groundbreaking episode for Ava, who will finally figure things out for herself with the information presented to her.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.