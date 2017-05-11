'General Hospital' May 11 Spoilers: Martina, Sonny Continue Plan to Speed Up Divorce Proceedings With Carly

Fans are in for a very surprising and exciting episode in this week's Thursday installment (May 11) of ABC's daytime soap opera "General Hospital."

Spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) getting worried for Carly (Laura Wright), who may set aside love permanently because of her nasty divorce with Sonny (Maurice Benard). Olivia will tell Carly that she should not be afraid to love again, but with Jasper (Ingo Rademacher) out of the picture, Carly will be intent on focusing on work instead of having fun.

Meanwhile, Martina (Daya Vaidya) will be talking to Sonny once again about another plan to settle the divorce quickly after failing to talk Carly into letting the mob boss keep the assets he signed to her. They hope to finish the proceedings as soon as possible before Ava (Maura West) has the chance to reveal their one-night dalliance to Carly.

At General Hospital, Andre (Anthony Montgomery) will talk to Monica (Leslie Charleson) about the lab tests on Morgan's (Bryan Craig) lithium pills. The doctor found out that the pills were only half the dosage they should be and this reveal will make Monica wonder why Morgan has gone off the rails.

Also at General Hospital, Finn (Michael Easton) and Griffin (Matt Cohen) will be talking about the two drug tests that Finn failed. Griffin is not sure the tests were actually tampered with as Finn claims but he will to concoct a plan to catch Brad (Parry Shen) if he is the one who messed with the tests that could get Finn fired from his job. Spoilers tease that Brad will be scrambling to cover up his shady activities in the lab.

As seen on the promo teaser released for the upcoming episode, Nina (Michelle Stafford) has come to the decision to leave Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for good. Valentin refuses to let her go, but his wife ends up walking out on him anyway. Nina will end up drinking at the MetroCourt in an attempt to drown her sorrows when Curtis (Donnell Turner) shows up to comfort her.

