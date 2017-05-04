'General Hospital' May 4 Spoilers: Tracy Leaves Port Charles; New Romance Develops for Nathan and Amy

Fans are in for a very dramatic and historic episode in this Thursday's episode (May 4) of ABC's daytime soap opera "General Hospital."

(Photo: Facebook/General Hospital)A promotional photo of ABC’s daytime soap opera TV series “General Hospital.”

Spoilers published by SoapHub tease that the upcoming episode will reveal the end of an era as actress Jane Elliot and her character Tracy bid farewell to Port Charles. She stuns the Quartermaines with her big announcement that she's leaving to make a new life for herself.

Now that Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) has officially become a part of the family, Tracy knows she can leave with a peaceful mind knowing that they will all be able to carry on without her. Spoilers tease that she will be reunited with Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) so that they can ride off into the sunset together.

The episode will feature a flashforward scene into the future in which Tracy runs into Luke in a café in Amsterdam. Monica (Leslie Charleson) will also share a profound bonding moment with Tracy before she gets to leave.

Meanwhile, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) is upset that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is prolonging her stay in Portland, making him feel like he does not matter to her. At some point, Amy (Risa Dorken) drops by to see him, asking him for help with the Nurse's Ball. They end up becoming unlikely allies, and spoilers indicate that this might brew a new romance between Nathan and Amy.

Things also get tense at Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny's (Maurice Benard) divorce meeting. Sonny gets caught off guard by Martina's (Daya Vaidya) presence during the meeting and he confronts her as soon as Carly and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) are out of earshot.

Sonny accuses Martina of playing him, but Martina claims that she had no clue who he was when they met. And now, the situation they are in is looking like an ethical breach that threatens her legal career. The two agree to keep their fling a secret, but Carly suspects something is amiss.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.