'General Hospital' Spoilers: Alex Returns to Help Valentin; Michael and Nelle Grow Closer

Soap opera viewers are in for an episode of revelations in this Thursday's (June 8) installment of ABC's daytime soap opera drama series "General Hospital."

(Photo: Facebook/generalhospital)Promotional banner for ABC’s daytime medical drama series “General Hospital.”

In the previous storyline of "General Hospital," Alex (Finola Hughes) got arrested and deported rather quickly, putting an abrupt end to a potentially rich plot involving twin trickery. However, there are hints that Alex will be making a comeback at Port Charles, in the aftermath of her sister Anna's (Hughes) escape from prison and subsequent disappearance.

Alex will be showing up at the Port Charles Police Department to see Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). He will assume that it is Anna who has visited her, but to his surprise, it was Alex trying to help him escape. Meanwhile, Anna will receive some news that unsettles her. She is also looking to prevent Valentin from getting punished for a crime that he did not commit.

Just before Alex shows up at the station, Nina (Michelle Stafford) will also drop by to serve Valentin their divorce papers. With his wife out of the picture, spoilers suggest Alex just might succeed in seducing the man he has serious feelings for.

Elsewhere, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) seems like she is on her way toward complete recovery, and may get discharged soon. In the upcoming episode, she will also appear to be totally at ease with Michael (Chad Duell) taking care of her.

Fans may recall that Nelle is Carly's (Laura Wright) only hope of revealing the truth that Ava (Maura West) switched Morgan's (Bryan Craig) pills. However, Carly is not so certain that Nelle will feel inclined to provide her assistance. More trouble could also be brewing once Carly realizes that Nelle sees Michael in a romantic light.

Meanwhile, Kiki (Hayley Erin) will find herself struggling to deal with the harsh reality of knowing the terrible thing that her mother had done. Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins) will be on hand to provide her some comfort, but Kiki will not be very receptive of his support.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.