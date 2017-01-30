'General Hospital' Spoilers For This Week: Bobbie Sets Out to Reveal Nelle's Motives

Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) will not rest until she takes down Nelle (Chloe Lanier) in this week's upcoming episodes of "General Hospital."

According to the synopsis (via TV Guide), the medical drama will see some action when Bobbie goes after Nelle. She knows she is planning something devious against Carly (Laura Wright) and she wants to expose her for it.

For the past few episodes, Nelle appears to be succeeding with her scheme. Carly still does not know that the other woman is trying to manipulate her. Nelle is good at pretending that she is Carly's friend, when in actuality, she hates her. Bobbie is aware of Nelle's plans, but no one wants to believe her.

Bobbie is said to be teaming up with an old friend to reveal Nelle's true colors. Speculations predict that it is someone close to Nelle and knows a lot about her past. Bobbie is prepared to do everything so that Carly will believe her. It is best if she works with Sonny (Maurice Benard), since the latter is slowly catching on to Nelle's true agenda. Sonny is becoming suspicious that Nelle is not sincere to Carly. He can sense that something is wrong with her but is still not sure what it is exactly.

Meanwhile, other spoilers reveal that Julian (William deVry) should be wary of his sister, Olivia (Tonja Walker). She wants revenge and is willing to risk everything to get it. Everything started when Julian refused to murder Jason Morgan (Billy Miller). Liv acted like she did not mind, but she was livid inside. She wants to punish her brother for not following her orders. Her plans allegedly involve introducing herself to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Sam (Kelly Monaco). Liv will not reveal that she and Julian are family, though. The big exposé will come later, when all her plans are set.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.