'General Hospital' Spoilers: Can Sam and Jake Survive Two Jasons?

Ever since the announcement of Steve Burton's return to "General Hospital," fans knew that something big is about to go down. For one thing, Billy Miller and Burton's respective Jasons will have to meet at some point. And for another, this could very well be a recipe for disaster and the final straw for Sam's (Kelly Monaco) sanity and Jake's (Hudson West) hope in the world.

According to spoilers, there are a lot that fans can talk about Sam alone. For the past few weeks, her health has continued to decline, and people are wondering if she is on her way to developing a serious mental or physical illness. There is also the fact that it took a lot out of her to even recognize Miller's Jason as her real husband. Although it looks like they have been on the right track ever since she acknowledged and accepted him, Burton's return to "General Hospital" may do more bad than good.

Because Burton could return as the original twin and Miller could actually be the impostor, further spoilers indicate that this might lead to a showdown between the brothers. This is understandable considering how the Jason right now in "General Hospital" has managed to convince Sam and the family that he is the real one. As to what his motives are for doing so, fans are going to have to wait for more explanation from "General Hospital."

Another expected character to suffer as collateral damage from all the confusion of having two Jasons is Jake. He's already got some major issues to deal with on his own. Finding out that the father he knows now may not be his actual father could break him alongside Sam. Whatever the result of Burton's return to "General Hospital," the writers and producers of the show will have to deal with all the consequences that their characters are about to go through.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. EDT.