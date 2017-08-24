'General Hospital' Spoilers: Carly Blasts Sonny for All the Lies; Finn Has to Make Decisions

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for ABC's daytime medical drama 'General Hospital'

In the next episode of "General Hospital," spoilers hint that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will explode at her husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), as she confronts him about his lies. Meanwhile, Dr. Finn (Michael Easton) will be facing situations that will force him to make hard decisions.

On Thursday, fans will watch Carly as she discovers the truth of what happened between Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and Sonny. The former is learning that Sam did not just shoot her husband, but also deliberately left him to die after the incident.

Carly is just tired of dealing with lies, especially when it is her husband hiding important details from her. She will definitely not overlook this one and gets into a heated confrontation with Sonny. In a sneak peek trailer, Carly is seen on the edge and crying as she tells Sonny: "We always trusted each other before. When did that change?"

Meanwhile, after learning what Sam really did, Carly is presumed to be determined to make the former suffer. With that, Sam definitely has all the reasons to worry about what will happen to her next.

On the other hand, spoilers indicate that Sam will also have to talk to her husband about hiding what really happened. However, their version of a confrontation is expected to be calmer than what Carly and Sonny had.

Jason (Billy Miller) and Sam will discuss why she did not ask her husband for help during the times she needed it most. Because of that, Sam will feel bad for lying to Jason, however, the two will talk it out and move past it.

Meanwhile, also on the Thursday episode of "General Hospital," Finn will be confronted with situations where he will be forced to make a decision.

Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) will pay Finn a visit but it will not be entirely pleasant. She will remind him of the house that he planned to purchase together with his former fiancée Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig). Lucy will ask Finn what he plans to do with it now that Hayden, pregnant with their baby, has left him for good.

According to spoilers, Finn will soon come to terms with the truth that Hayden will not come back to him anymore and that he might have to give up the house now.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.