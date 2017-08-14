'General Hospital' Spoilers: Carly Might Figure Out Sonny's Secret and Stella Sets Up Curtis and Valerie

Facebook/generalhospital "General Hospital" this week to see a lot of conflict among the cast

More than a medical drama, ABC's "General Hospital" has garnered the attention of many fans and critics in its long run. Recent spoilers for this week's episodes indicate that the long-time soap will be portraying what it does best: conflict. There is a lot in store for Sonny (Maurice Benard), Sam (Kelly Monaco), and Jason (Billy Miller), as well as Stella (Vernee Watson), Curtis (Donnell Turner), and Valerie (Brytni Sarpy).

In the past few weeks of "General Hospital," fans saw Sam take a turn for the worst as her health continued to fail her. It ultimately led to her shooting Sonny while in the middle of a concerning delusion. Considering she was not in her right mind, Sonny has so far been on board with protecting her from getting any legal consequence even after she injured him. Jason is also working hard to do the same, but spoilers indicate that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Carly (Laura Wright) might just be their biggest hurdles yet.

Dante has bee digging for answers, and after he found the gun that Sam used, he might be close to figuring out the right conclusion to the case. Meanwhile, Carly has been suspicious and she knows that something is up. No matter how much Sonny tries to hide, she will eventually figure it out. As to how she will react and how she will regard Sam, fans will have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that Stella might be dabbling into things that are out of her control. She will work hard to get her nephew Curtis away from Jordan (Vinessa Antoine), and to do this, her plan is to set her up with Valerie. Although there is a chance that the supposed blind date might actually pan out well, there is also the fact that Curtis still has feelings for Jordan.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. EDT.