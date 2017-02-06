'General Hospital' Spoilers: Carly Starts to Question Nelle's Motives

Carly (Laura Wright) is close to learning Nelle's (Chloe Lanier) dark secrets in this week's upcoming episodes of "General Hospital."

The synopses (according to TV Guide) reveal that Carly will begin to question Nelle about her "mystery man." Bobbie's (Jacklyn Zeman) plan to open Carly's eyes about her personal assistant's true identity is going as intended. Previously, Nelle has been revealed as the biological daughter of Carly's adoptive father. Bobbie still has no idea about the women's connection, but she knows Nelle is planning something bad against Carly. To get to the truth, she will ask a friend, Felicia (Kristina Wagner), to investigate.

According to spoilers, Felicia will befriend Nelle to get the answers she seeks. She will even suggest that she could decorate Nelle's apartment for free so that she and Bobbie will have access to the whole place. Nelle will reportedly think it is sweet of Felicia and gives her new friend the keys to her house. Bobbie will waste no time in ransacking Nelle's place. Speculations predict she will find Nelle's secret box which contains incriminating pieces of evidence they may be able to use against her.

Meanwhile, Carly has to deal with Dante's (Dominic Zamprogna) jealousy. He will confront her about her inability to commit to him. Nelle's plan to destroy Carly's relationship with her boyfriend appears to be working. She previously told her boss that it would be best to give Sonny (Maurice Benard) another chance. Nelle wants Carly to fall in love with Sonny again so she can break her heart later on. She has the video of Sonny admitting that he seduced her the night they were together.

Elsewhere, Julian's (William deVry) past is catching up to him. It appears that his sister, Olivia (Tonja Walker), is succeeding in making his life hell after the failed attempt to kill Jason Morgan (Billy Miller). Liv has promised to reveal Julian's dark secrets to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Sam (Kelly Monaco). She plans to be close to them and get their trust. Later on, she will reveal that she and Julian are siblings.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.