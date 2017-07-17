'General Hospital' Spoilers: Charlotte to Find Out About Valentin's Crimes; Sonny to Win Josslyn Over?

Facebook/generalhospital Charlotte to find out the truth this week in "General Hospital"

Family can always bring out the best in people. Sometimes, even the worst people can change for the sake of redeeming themselves in the eyes of their families. "General Hospital" spoilers indicate that this is exactly what Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) will do once Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) finds out about what he did to Nikolas (Nick Stabile) in Greece.

According to spoilers, the truth will find its way to Charlotte through Valentin's nephew and Nikolas' son, Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel). He will tell her that Valentin murdered his father, leaving him without a parent and no claim to the much-coveted inheritance. Charlotte is of course devastated to hear that her kind and loving father could do such a thing. When the confrontation happens, Valentin will be forced to talk about his dark secret to redeem himself in his daughter and nephew's eyes.

"General Hospital" fans are well aware that Nikolas did not actually die. He managed to escape Port Charles after stealing jewelry from his wife, Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig). He was found by Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) and Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco). Valentin shares the information to Spencer and Charlotte. As to how Nikolas' resurrection will affect the characters of "General Hospital," fans will have to wait and see for everything to pan out.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is on a steady path downhill. Speculations on her actions reveal that she will most likely continue to make the wrong decisions until she finds herself in enough trouble to warrant Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) help. Considering his relationship with her mother, this might be an opportunity for Sonny to get Josslyn to accept him, and fans firmly believe that this might actually happen. Sonny has always been determined to win her over for the sake of his love interest.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. EDT.