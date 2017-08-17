'General Hospital' Spoilers for the Week: Anna and the Gang Celebrate Robin's Milestone

On this Thursday's episode of "General Hospital," the gang celebrates Robin's (Kimberly McCullough) new milestone, her little one.

Mac (John J. York), Felicia (Kristina Wagner), Anna (Finola Hughes), and Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) will raise their glasses for their friend Robin who just welcomed her baby.

Although events start off on a happier note in ABC's longest-running daytime medical drama, "General Hospital," it will not last long. Tensions are rising in Hayden's (Rebecca Budig) office. While Finn (Michael Easton) asks Curtis (Donnell Turner) for a hand in finding Hayden, the latter will object to his plan.

Curtis insists that Hayden does not want to be found, considering she wiped any trace of her and cut all ties that could possibly lead to her.

Since Curtis wants nothing to do with Finn's plan, he will seek help elsewhere.

Also in the same episode, Liesl's (Kathleen Gati) constant gloating about bringing down Hayden will give Finn a little bit of hope. He will press the doctor for some details that might possibly lead him to her.

Although he can easily get back at Liesl for scheming against Hayden, his main priority is finding her.

Elsewhere in the episode, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) brings Amy (Risa Dorken) up-to-date on the Ask Man Landers drama. He could mention Felicia and Mac's secret hook up at the park.

While Nathan simply wants the excitement to die down, Amy attempts to convince him to continue his ruse.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms), on the other hand, has yet to know the truth about the identity of Man Landers. She thinks that Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is a perfect candidate for the role. But until she is absolutely certain, she will continue to investigate. In doing so, she enlists others to help her learn about his true identity.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.