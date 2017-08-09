'General Hospital' Spoilers for the Week: Can Hayden Avoid Hurting Finn?

Facebook / GeneralHospital "General Hospital" to see more drama this week

Someone's heart is about to break on the next episode of "General Hospital."

Spoilers for the long-running daytime soap reveal that Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) will still be in trouble because of her ex-husband Jared's (Matt Corboy) plot to extort money from her under Dr. Liesl Obrecht's (Kathleen Gati) orders. But this could end up hurting Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton).

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will also reveal if Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) finds Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) attractive since he will interrupt her conversation with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) at the Nurses' Station. But is he really attracted to her or does he have other intentions?

In another news, actress Kelly Monaco admitted that she was shocked when she found out that Steve Burton will return to "General Hospital" before the end of the year. However, she has no idea how the actor's return will affect the current relationship between her character Sam McCall and Burton's former character Jason Morgan, which is currently played by Billy Miller. "The execs have been keeping everything pretty tight-lipped," the actress stated.

Monaco also mentioned that Burton's return could affect her work with the actor who currently portrays the role of Jason in the soap.

"Billy Miller [who succeeded Burton as Jason] and I have worked really hard in the past couple of years to reinvent Jason and Sam," Monaco stated in an interview with SoapHub. "I would be sad to see that taken away because I feel like it's the 'now.'"

Based on speculations, Burton's return will pave the way for a new arc where there are two Jasons in the soap. Or he could portray an older character this time.

While details about Burton's return to the soap remain under wraps, other reports reveal that the actor will start taping for the series again this month. This means that his episodes could be aired right in time for November.

ABC airs all episodes of "General Hospital" on weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT.