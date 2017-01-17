'General Hospital' Spoilers for This Week: Anna and Olivia Fight Over Griffin? Franco Goes Missing

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"General Hospital" spoilers for this week hint that the return of Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) will mean another clash with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) as they possibly fight over the attention of Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen). On the other hand, it looks like Franco (Roger Howarth) proceeds with his plan as he goes missing this week.

ABC A promotional image for "General Hospital."

According to reports, fans are anticipating that the unknown lady mobster will turn out to be Olivia. Blasting News noted that a script leaked through Facebook showed a character named "Olivia J" and that practically confirms the rumors.

As Olivia makes her way back to Port Chuck, it can be expected that there is a possibility she does not know about the son of Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan), Griffin. And considering her obsession with Duke, it is almost a given that she will want something to do with Griffin as soon as she learns about him.

Though Anna, who was married to Duke, does not know about Griffin's father as well, she developed a good relationship with Duke's unknown son. Once both women learn about Griffin's real identity, it will definitely be the perfect ingredient to cook up another clash between them.

On the other hand, it can be recalled that last week, one of the main plots included Franco and his secret mission to find out who really killed Tom Baker (Don Harvey). Franco was supposed to be sent to jail for being falsely charged with Tom's death.

Just as the Port Chuck Police Department was about to serve Franco a warrant for his arrest, Gene's Bar was attacked and Franco went missing. The feds were quick to assume that he ran off. But Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) knew something was not right and they will go on a mission to clear Franco and Alexis Davis' (Nancy Lee Grahn) names.

"General Hospital" is hailed as Guinness World Records' longest-running American soap opera in production and third in all of U.S. TV history.

The show airs every weekday at 2 p.m. EST on ABC. However, "General Hospital" will not be shown on Friday, Jan. 20 to give way for the broadcast of Donald Trump's inauguration.