'General Hospital' Spoilers for This Week: Sam Fires a Gun at Sonny; Nathan Continues To Be Secretive

Facebook/generalhospital 'General Hospital' airs weekdays on ABC.

"General Hospital" fans should expect a thrilling week ahead, as danger surrounds some of the key characters. Here are the spoilers for the week of July 24 to 28.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) will continue to haunt Sam (Kelly Monaco) as she experiences some hallucinations. She has had revenge on her mind for a long time, and this week will see her finally acting on it, especially after Jason (Billy Miller) gets more implicated. She will head to Sonny and confront him with a gun. Unfortunately, the latter may still get out of this alive, even after a fight with Garvey (Rick Gavanello).

Sam will also have to deal with her health condition, though. Things have not been going her way, and Griffin (Matt Cohen) is only getting more worried.

Elsewhere, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Hayden (Rebecca Budig) will spend more time together. However, their good time will be interrupted as Liz will be taken captive. She will definitely be scared, but it looks like she will get out of this unscathed as Carly (Laura Wright) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) rush to her aid.

As for Hayden, she will need to face some personal ghosts from her past. She will also have to answer some questions from Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Meanwhile, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) will be happy to see Maxie (Kirsten Storms) home, but he will not tell her about Amy (Risa Dorken). Maxie has no knowledge of her husband's actions, and it remains to be seen if she will ever find out, especially since Mac (John J. York) will convince Nathan not to spill the beans.

On the bright side, love is in the air for Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Oscar (Garren Stitt). Unfortunately, Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) will still be missing this week, but that does not mean no one is looking for him. However, the search for him will end up with shocking turns.

Finally, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will quickly head to the hospital, leaving Julian (William deVry) in distress.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.