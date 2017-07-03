'General Hospital' Spoilers for Week of July 3: Sam's Health Worsens; Curtis, Jordan to Reconcile

ABC Official Website A promotional photo for ABC's "General Hospital."

"General Hospital" fans should brace themselves for another rollercoaster of emotions this week. In the coming episodes, Samantha "Sam" Morgan's (Kelly Monaco) health will take a turn for the worse.

In the July 5, Wednesday, episode of "General Hospital," Sam's health continues to be a concern for her and her husband, Jason Morgan (Billy Miller). Due to this, the latter will accompany her to an appointment at the General Hospital.

However, things take a sudden turn when Michael "Sonny" Corinthos, Jr. (Maurice Benard) asks Jason for some help. After learning his husband runs to the latter's aid once again, Sam will apparently be upset.

As a result, Sam goes to General Hospital alone, where she confides in Dr. Griffin Fitzhugh Munro, M.D. (Matt Cohen) about her instability. It would seem that Sam trusts Dr. Griffin more than anyone else right now as she refuses to tell her husband about her deteriorating mental state.

Also in "General Hospital," Commissioner Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) and Curtis Byron Ashford (Donnel Turner) will try to make things work, but several obstacles will cause major problems, according to TV Source Magazine. One of them is Stella Henry's (Vernee Watson) medical scare. Her health will be in danger, pushing Commissioner Jordan to make a sacrifice.

Elsewhere, wedding preparations are already underway for the Quartermaine clan. Although Edward Lawrence "Ned" Quartermaine (Wally Ashton) is excited about making Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) his wife, they will hit a couple of snags first before their much-awaited big day. In fact, the latter's bachelorette party will reportedly turn into a huge mess.

While things do not seem good to Ned and Olivia, this is not the case for Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). In the coming episodes, Nina will reportedly receive a phone call from Valentin, which leaves her wondering if there is more to the story.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.