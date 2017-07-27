'General Hospital' Spoilers: Garvey Holds Liz Hostage; Will Sonny Die?

Facebook/generalhospital 'General Hospital' airs weekdays on ABC.

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Garvey (Rick Ravenello) taking Liz (Rebecca Herbst) hostage at the hospital as he seeks to get his injuries sorted out.

It was previously reported that Liz will be having a good time with Hayden (Rebecca Budig) before being held captive by Garvey. The latter found his way to General Hospital after sustaining injuries from his fight with Sonny (Maurice Benard). However, fans need not worry because Liz will get out of this in one piece, thanks to Carly (Laura Wright) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Sonny, on the other hand, will not be having the best of days. Following his fight against Garvey, he will find himself at the bottom of a pit with no one to help him. To make matters worse, Garvey will cover the pit with a tarp in order to keep anyone from finding him. Michael (Chad Duell) will get increasingly worried about Sonny, especially after he fails to answer his calls.

Meanwhile, Griffin (Matt Cohen) will grow concerned about Sam (Kelly Monaco). He will turn to Finn (Michael Easton) for answers, and he is informed that Sam may have toxoplasmosis encephalitis. Finn and Griffin will arrive in time to treat Sam, but that does not mean she will be all better by the next episode. In fact, they may have to share bad news.

It remains to be seen how Jason (Billy Miller) will take the news, especially since Scout may be suffering from the same illness as Sam. Finn and Griffin will certainly try to do everything they can to save them both, but they cannot say for sure that it will all work out in the end. This will undoubtedly have a great impact on Jason.

Finally, Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) has something to tell Dante, though it remains to be seen what it is about.

