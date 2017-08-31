'General Hospital' Spoilers: Jason Fights for His Life Again; Nelle Suspected of Stealing Jewelry

Facebook/generalhospital A promotional image for ABC's daytime medical drama "General Hospital"

ABC's daytime medical drama "General Hospital" will give viewers an emotional episode for its Aug. 31 installment.

According to spoilers from Soap Hub, Sam (Kelly Monaco) is going to finally take Jason (Billy Miller) to the hospital. However, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is said to not be able to make it because he will get stuck being questioned by Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). This always happens, especially in Sonny's line of work, which involves him to do such risky things.

On the other hand, Monica (Leslie Charleson) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will be shocked when they find out what happened to Jason, who has found himself fighting for his life again. Will he survive this time?

Elsewhere, particularly in Morocco, Nina (Michelle Stafford) is going to panic over the loss of a sapphire necklace, and it is Nelle (Chloe Lanier) who falls under suspicion. She was apparently caught by Dillon (Rober Palmer Watkins) trying it on and even took photos of her wearing it. Is she really the culprit?

Also, Sonny is probably going to take the first step in changing his life for the better, according to spoilers from TV OverMind. Considering that his family will never be complete as long as he stays in the mob, he has to leave. However, the fans of the show do not seem to believe that he is capable of it.

Meanwhile, according to spoilers from She Knows, Ava (Maura West) is going to help Griffin (Matt Cohen) with a difficult task at the General Hospital. Apparently, he has to break some serious news to a patient, and Ava will help him do it.

Ava and Griffin have been known to feel something for each other, but have not exactly acted on it. Will this event lead to them finally admit their feelings?