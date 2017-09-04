'General Hospital' Spoilers: Jason Still Unconscious While Griffin and Ava Figure Out Their Feelings

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for ABC's daytime medical drama 'General Hospital'

In the past few weeks of "General Hospital," a lot has gone down in Port Charles.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) left the mob, with Sam (Kelly Monaco) enlisting Jason (Billy Miller) to help him. This went terribly and the survival of Jason is still on the line. Recent spoilers reveal what is in store for Sam, Jason, Griffin (Matt Cohen), and Ava (Maura West). And if it is anything to go by, it seems that the fans of "General Hospital" are in for a rough ride.

According to reports, Sam will be spending the week of Sept. 4 worrying for the survival of Jason, who failed to regain consciousness after he was shot during the mob confrontation. Considering he dived in front of a bullet to save Sam when she arrived on the scene, the guilt might completely wreck her. It also does not help that she will overhear Sonny telling his wife Carly (Laura Wright) that Jason might not be able to pull through, especially if the bullet grazed his heart.

On a lighter note, there are also moments in store for Griffin and Ava. The two have developed feelings for the past few weeks on "General Hospital." Spoilers reveal that the episodes for the week will have Griffin and Ava confront their feelings for each other.

Given the disfigurement that Ava suffers from, she has looked at herself as someone who is undeserving of anyone's love. However, Griffin, who eventually tells her about his feelings, is slowly proving her wrong. Wanting to maximize her chances with him, Ava might make an impulsive decision by accepting Valentin's (James Patrick Stuart) offer of a reconstructive surgery.

Meanwhile, Anna (Finola Hughes) will eventually resort to blackmail, which is bound to get someone on "General Hospital" in trouble. As to what she might use to get what she wants, fans will have to wait and see.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. EDT.