'General Hospital' Spoilers: Julian's Sister Comes Back From the Dead; Is She Alexis' AA Sponsor?

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Julian (William deVry) getting a visit from his Olivia (Tonja Walker), whom he thought was dead. To make matters worse, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will see the two together, leading to conclusions being prematurely drawn.

Facebook/generalhospital'General Hospital' airs weekdays on ABC.

According to Soap Hub, the Feb. 3 episode of the soap opera will be bad news for Alexis as speculation has it that Olivia is actually her AA sponsor. And since Olivia is rather violent, her reunion with Julian may prove to be detrimental for him. Alexis, on the other hand, will try really hard to overcome her alcohol addiction, even going so far as to reject Sam's (Kelly Monaco) offer of running to the safe house.

Meanwhile, Julian has more than one person tailing him. Curtis (Donnell Turner) will continue the case despite Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) betraying him. She had promised to help him return to his job, but she went back on her word.

On a more positive note, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is going to be swept off her feet when flowers arrive for her at the Metro Court. She does not know who they are from, and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) teases her of her secret admirer. Rumor has it that the flowers could be from Michael (Chad Duell) since he has been pining for her for quite some time now.

Unfortunately, Michael will overhear a conversation between Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy). Josslyn tells Bobbie that Michael and Nelle would make such a good couple. However, Bobbie crushes their spirits when she says that Nelle already has a boyfriend.

Continuing the romantic tone, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth) will be growing closer to each other in the next episode. Franco has finally dealt with all of his legal issues and Liz is happy to know that he's in the clear, especially after it was declared that he was healthy. Liz will confess her feelings for him, and it is painfully obvious that he feels the same way.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.