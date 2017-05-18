'General Hospital' Spoilers: Nathan Rescues Anna

Anna (Finola Hughes) will get help from someone unexpected in the upcoming May 19 episode of "General Hospital."

Facebook/generalhospitalNathan will come to someone's rescue in the upcoming episode of "General Hospital."

The synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Anna will be rescued by Nathan (Ryan Paevey).

Viewers of the series have been wondering who will eventually show up and help her run away from Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Last time, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) was shown about to strangle Alexis, but it was not revealed if he aided Anna or not. He has been trying to stay away from Anna, but he is failing. He even promised Nina (Michelle Stafford) that the other woman would not come between them again.

Nathan's role in Anna's escape will add another complication to the messy relationships on the show. Still, his actions will have a huge effect on her, as she tries to make sense of everything that has been happening.

Meanwhile, spoilers for next week indicate that there will be a major confrontation between Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Amy (Risa Dorken) during the Nurse's Ball. According to spoilers, Maxie will attend the event to surprise her husband Nathan but the pretty nurse will get in her way. Amy has started to pursue him when she realized that Maxie has been distant with him for the past few weeks.

Maxie will also be hearing from Nina, who will offer her a job at Crimson magazine. The latter wants the former back in Port Charles and close to Nathan again. Nina does not want to see him pining for his wife, especially when he works himself half to death because of loneliness. Maxie, however, will reportedly turn down the job offer.

Elsewhere, Damian (Bradford Anderson) is said to be returning to Port Charles soon, and he may be bringing both Maxie and baby Georgie along with him.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.