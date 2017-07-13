'General Hospital' Spoilers, News: Show's July 14 Episode to Pay Tribute to Actor Peter Hansen

Facebook/generalhospital A promotional photo of ABC’s daytime soap opera TV series “General Hospital” as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

"General Hospital" fans are in for some sad episodes this week, as Port Charles residents get heartbroken over the news that Lucy (Lynn Herring) breaks out.

A special episode of "General Hospital" airs on Friday, July 14, in memory of the late Peter Hansen, who played Lee Baldwin in the show. Nathan Varni, current Series Executive for ABC Network, revealed Friday's theme on Twitter last Saturday, July 8.

"A #GH special goodbye to Lee Baldwin airs Friday, July 14th on ABC. Set your DVR's or watch live! #GH," the announcement read.

Hansen had the unique distinction of being the very first to win the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category when it was introduced in the Daytime Emmys in 1979, as shared by Michael Fairman.

Lee Baldwin's death comes as a heavy blow to Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner), who looked up to Lee as, apart from being his dad, a hero that he has always strived to be. As Lucy shares the sad news to the rest of Port Charles, Scott remembers his drive to be in the legal profession because of his admiration for his dad.

Elsewhere, Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) is ready and willing to help Carly Corinthos Jacks (Laura Wright) get some dirt on Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier). They will have to be crafty about it if they don't want Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to realize that they are behind the revelations connected to Nelle.

In the meantime, Michael and Nelle continue to build on their relationship. Carly gets discouraged, which is something that Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) already warned Bobbie about, as Soap Hub points out.

More secrets are hinted at as Felicia tells Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) suspects him of harboring secrets. A call from Amy Driscoll (Risa Dorken) does not help Nathan's situation, as well.

Will Nathan be able to defuse the situation before it gets out of hand? Fans can find out as "General Hospital" continues on Thursday, July 13, at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.