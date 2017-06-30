'General Hospital' Spoilers: Nina Resorts to Blackmail; Anna Has Some News for Jordan

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will focus on Nina's storyline. Based on spoilers, the episode will particularly center on the drama involving her, Ned, Dillon, Anna and Jordan, leaving Nina in a situation where she has to make a huge decision.

Facebook/generalhospitalPromotional picture for the series "General Hospital."

The June 30 episode will find Ned and Dillon engaging in a serious talk. It remains to be seen why the two characters will engage in such a conversation, but there are speculations that it might have something to do with the recent happenings in their lives.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode also suggest that while Ava has kept certain things a secret from Dante, Anna will let Jordan know about what has been happening. She will reportedly give him some very important news.

Some reports also point out that Nina previously planned to blackmail someone. Fans have yet to find out why the character will resort to something drastic and who her victim will be, but spoilers also say that at some point, Nina will start to have doubts about her plan and will think twice before carrying out anything.

Although the upcoming episode will focus heavily on Nina, one of the plotlines that it will supposedly feature is that of Sonny's, who has always laid the lives of his loved ones on the line. At this point in the series, fans know that Sam has already gotten fed up with her marriage to Jason somehow taking a backseat whenever Sonny needs his help. She is also tired of her husband always getting involved in something dangerous because of his best friend.

Meanwhile, in other "General Hospital" news, Steve Burton returns to the series as Jason Morgan. The actor was one of the original cast members of the show before he left in 2012.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.