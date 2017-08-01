'General Hospital' Spoilers: On Chad Duell's Teaser, Sonny and Sam's Health, and Hayden's Plight

Facebook/generalhospital "General Hospital" to see some lives on the line

Aside from the intense medical part of "General Hospital," the long-running soap has amassed quite a fanbase after the showrunners proved their knack at creating a gripping drama, thriller, and suspense mix. And there is no better way to describe the upcoming episodes for the week of July 31 as spoilers indicate that the lives of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), and Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) may be on the line. Chad Duell, who plays as Michael, has also teased something that could be of interest to "General Hospital" fans.

Before diving into the gritty details of "General Hospital" spoilers, reports reveal that Duell might be taking a break from the ABC soap opera, after taking to social media to post an image of him with the name Jack above his head. As to what this could mean for Michael, who has been busy courting Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier), fans will have to wait and see for future episodes and more detailed information.

Meanwhile, "General Hospital" fans know that it is only a matter of time before somebody notices that Sonny has gone missing. But while everyone catches up to the fact, Sonny will be going through some massive realizations as he squares off with the fact that he is dying. The audience will get to see his life flash before his eyes, which might be the biggest trigger to the changes that they will see in him. Fans believe that "General Hospital" probably will not kill him off, but they expect the most intense drama to come from him in the following weeks.

Sonny is not the only one facing the claws of death as spoilers also indicate that Sam is only going to get worse from where she is right now. Julian Jerome (William DeVry) has yet o find out about her current situation, but once he does, it might impact him more than anyone in "General Hospital." Meanwhile, Hayden is about to put on a show in her attempt to keep Finn (Michael Easton) in the face of Liesl's (Kathleen Gati) plans to destroy her life. Her past is going to catch up and Finn will be in danger.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.